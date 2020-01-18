Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. Yeti has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $38.11.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 820,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $23,788,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,021,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,435,983 shares of company stock valued at $70,736,627. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Yeti during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yeti during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Yeti by 126.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yeti by 401.6% during the third quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Yeti by 265.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

