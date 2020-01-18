Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Yield10 Bioscience’s rating score has declined by 67% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Yield10 Bioscience an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

YTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $280.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. National Securities downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of YTEN stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 292,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,712. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 3.01.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($6.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 995.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

