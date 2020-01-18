York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on YORW. ValuEngine lowered shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. York Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $622.04 million, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. York Water has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that York Water will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 160.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 2,848.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.