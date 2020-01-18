YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 224 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Visa by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 149,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $672,142,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,883,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,897,000 after purchasing an additional 220,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.70. 12,182,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,860. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $204.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

