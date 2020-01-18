YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,557. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.