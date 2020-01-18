YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBVA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,544. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

