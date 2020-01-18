YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in American International Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in American International Group by 60.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 368,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 139,659 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in American International Group by 188.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,502,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $52.90. 4,936,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,225. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.