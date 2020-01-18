Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $118.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $113.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra cut Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus cut Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.24.

NYSE:YUM traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.40. 3,642,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.36. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Yum! Brands by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 119,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

