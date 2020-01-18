Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cel-Sci Corporation (NASDAQ:CVM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cel-Sci Corporation (NASDAQ:CVM) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cel-Sci’s earnings. Cel-Sci reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cel-Sci will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cel-Sci.

Get Cel-Sci alerts:

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cel-Sci in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Cel-Sci stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 1,301,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,967. Cel-Sci has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $10.35.

Cel-Sci Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cel-Sci (CVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cel-Sci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cel-Sci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.