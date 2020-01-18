Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.93. Fortive reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

FTV stock opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fortive by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,987,000 after buying an additional 2,490,746 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 23,241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,862 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Fortive by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 287,449 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,591,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,741,000 after acquiring an additional 85,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fortive by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,440,000 after acquiring an additional 69,692 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

