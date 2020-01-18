Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.64. Monro also reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MNRO. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

Monro stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Monro has a one year low of $63.86 and a one year high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average is $77.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Monro’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $389,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,104 shares of company stock worth $941,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after purchasing an additional 189,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,189,000 after purchasing an additional 52,983 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 3.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monro by 2.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 566,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

