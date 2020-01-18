Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TiVo’s earnings. TiVo posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TiVo will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TiVo.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.68 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIVO shares. ValuEngine upgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BWS Financial lowered TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of TiVo stock remained flat at $$8.51 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 896,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,600. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.16. TiVo has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TiVo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TiVo by 560.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 211,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TiVo by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TiVo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,122,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 93,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TiVo by 1,223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

