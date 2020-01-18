Zacks: Analysts Expect Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ earnings. Allied Motion Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allied Motion Technologies.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 4.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Richard D. Federico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $90,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,379.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,934. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 60,351 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.42. 29,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,800. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $474.43 million, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

