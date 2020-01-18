Zacks: Analysts Expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report sales of $20.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.09 million. AXT posted sales of $22.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $84.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $84.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.00 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $98.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Dougherty & Co downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AXT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.90. 437,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,987. AXT has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $183.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.58.

AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

