Zacks: Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 1,442.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $745.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.03.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

