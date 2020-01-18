Zacks: Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Apollo Medical an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 115,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $655.99 million, a PE ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, CEO Thomas S. Lam bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $215,017.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 303,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,152. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 52.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

