Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.42). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings per share of ($1.83) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($7.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($7.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($8.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.80) to ($7.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPMC. JMP Securities began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

BPMC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 348,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,925. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.00. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

In other news, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $209,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,243 shares of company stock worth $2,754,440. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

