Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report $11.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.06 billion and the lowest is $11.93 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $12.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $51.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.56 billion to $51.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.52 billion to $53.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.02. 26,564,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,964,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

