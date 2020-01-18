Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. Donaldson also reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

DCI stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 374,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,313. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 565,759 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $16,423,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after buying an additional 311,084 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $7,067,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,349,000 after buying an additional 129,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

