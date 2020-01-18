Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) to post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NMI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. NMI posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NMI will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NMI.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.67 million.

NMIH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

NMIH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. NMI has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 12,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $426,977.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,876.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $916,097.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,731.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,301 shares of company stock worth $13,100,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 6.2% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NMI (NMIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.