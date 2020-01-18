Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Radware also posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $62.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Radware by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Radware by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radware by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,319. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. Radware has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

