Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.09. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $131.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,169. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

