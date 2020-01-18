Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.36. Twitter posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Twitter from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Twitter stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,298,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,307,938. Twitter has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,993 shares of company stock worth $2,473,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 74,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Twitter by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 4,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

