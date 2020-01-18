Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

WRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of WRI stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 865,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,967. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.62. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $32.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.8% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

