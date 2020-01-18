Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

BECN stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 423,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,256. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13,564.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

