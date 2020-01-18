Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. BioTelemetry posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BEAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 354,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $80.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BioTelemetry by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioTelemetry by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

