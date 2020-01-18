Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 20,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $917,523.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,247,338.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 21,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $948,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,729,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,275 shares of company stock valued at $22,450,331 over the last three months. Company insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 44,625.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 90,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 19.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSHD traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $45.89. 117,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,275. The stock has a market cap of $694.91 million, a PE ratio of 229.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

