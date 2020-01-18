Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.11. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.05 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,615. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.88. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

