Zacks: Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Fulgent Genetics’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.30 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fulgent Genetics an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. ValuEngine raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 207,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $262.88 million, a PE ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $5,195,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

