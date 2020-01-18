Zacks: Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Given $27.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Graham an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GHM. Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE:GHM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.98. 26,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,051. The company has a market capitalization of $211.20 million, a P/E ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 0.79. Graham has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Graham news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $34,931.39. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 73,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Graham by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

