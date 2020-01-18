Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Hold

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. Mediwound has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.09.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 69.50%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mediwound will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the first quarter worth $93,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

