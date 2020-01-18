Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 580,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -1.16. Inflarx has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Inflarx will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inflarx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Inflarx by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inflarx by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 153,232 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

