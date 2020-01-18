Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “
NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 580,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -1.16. Inflarx has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inflarx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Inflarx by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inflarx by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 153,232 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Inflarx Company Profile
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.
