Zacks Investment Research Lowers Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MYOV. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.46.

NYSE MYOV traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. 753,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,171. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $295,729.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,597 shares in the company, valued at $537,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,509,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,641,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,046,099 shares of company stock valued at $61,228,506 and sold 46,144 shares valued at $711,963. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 87.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

