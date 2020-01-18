Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VBTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens set a $29.00 price target on shares of Veritex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. 193,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. Veritex has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $47,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $822,462 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

