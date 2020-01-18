Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEBO. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Peoples Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of PEBO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. 35,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $184,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,106 shares of company stock worth $495,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

