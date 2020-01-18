Zacks: LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCNB. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $72,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $74,778.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,488 shares of company stock worth $301,794. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 51.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 29.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 1,797.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the third quarter valued at about $883,000. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,390. LCNB has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $235.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. LCNB had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

