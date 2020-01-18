Zacks: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Village Farms International’s rating score has declined by 10.8% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $20.76 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Village Farms International an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.26 million and a P/E ratio of -55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). Village Farms International had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 375,161 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

