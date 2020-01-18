Zcash Price Up 75.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $59.17 or 0.00660527 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Huobi, Altcoin Trader and Bitlish. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 75.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $507.54 million and $699.70 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00147283 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00120423 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002358 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000466 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 8,577,156 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

