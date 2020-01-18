Zcoin (XZC) Price Tops $5.88 on Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $54.53 million and $12.92 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 77.6% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.88 or 0.00065941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Huobi, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,927.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.48 or 0.01921740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.04342258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00688612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.67 or 0.00769569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00104508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009979 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00025509 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00655911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,270,818 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, TDAX, BX Thailand, Coinroom, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Binance, Upbit, QBTC, Huobi, CoinExchange, Indodax and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

