Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 3.1% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 326,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,472,000 after purchasing an additional 145,829 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 750,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,864,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.63.

ZBRA traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.74. 393,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $166.15 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.69, for a total value of $433,699.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

