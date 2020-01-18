Zeepin (ZPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $200.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $653,301.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.85 or 0.02813448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00199934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00134266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

