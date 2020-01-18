Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 11,844 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,484,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,162,000 after buying an additional 211,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,619,000 after buying an additional 390,502 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,762,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,828,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NCR by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,463,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,230,000 after buying an additional 102,088 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,325,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,833,000 after buying an additional 318,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCR shares. ValuEngine downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NCR in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Standpoint Research began coverage on NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.