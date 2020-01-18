Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 873 Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Matson worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Matson by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Matson by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 71,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Matson by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti raised their price target on Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

MATX opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Matson Inc has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Matson had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $572.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 6,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $238,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Blake Baird sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $530,748. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

