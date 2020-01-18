Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Metlife by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 676,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 183,062 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,133,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Metlife by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,970,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,882,000 after purchasing an additional 364,736 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Metlife by 1,049.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 310,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 283,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Metlife stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Metlife’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

