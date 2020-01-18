Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 31.2% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $349.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.41. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $237.27 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.