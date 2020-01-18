Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In related news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 929 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,667.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.72.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

