Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D opened at $84.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $79.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

