Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.66.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.35 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

