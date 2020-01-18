Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,172 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $62.85 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

