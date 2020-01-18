ZelCash (ZEL) One Day Volume Tops $5.67 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. In the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.01209650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00053636 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031666 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00229158 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001891 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

